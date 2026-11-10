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The Brief Jason Watford is facing federal murder charges after a woman was found dead onboard an MSC Seascape cruise ship that departed out of Galveston. Court documents state a housekeeper came to the room to drop off towels when she saw the woman motionless on the floor. Watford reportedly told investigators he and the victim had got into an argument at a restaurant.



Federal charges have been filed against a Texas man allegedly involved in a murder onboard an MSC Seascape cruise ship that departed out of Galveston.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office—Southern District of Texas, Jason Watford was taken into custody on murder charges after a woman was found dead in a room on the ship.

Murder onboard MSC cruise ship

What we know:

Court documents state on Sunday, around 9 p.m. a cruise ship housekeeper knocked on the room door to provide towels and Watford answered. The housekeeper reported seeing blood on his hands and clothing, then saw the woman face down on the floor not moving. It was later reported the woman had multiple facial injuries.

FBI investigators spoke to Watford, who told them he and the victim had argued while eating at a restaurant on the ship, documents read. He went back to their room and the victim came back shortly after. They continued to argue when Watford told detectives the dispute caused him to "snap."

Jason Leon Watford (Source: Galveston County Jail)

According to Watford in court records, he hit the victim multiple times and at one point began to choke her with both hands. He also stated he wrapped his arm around her neck from behind, applying pressure for about four to five minutes before only letting go after he became "exhausted."

Investigators were told the victim laid motionless for about 10 minutes before the housekeeper knocked on the room door. During that time, Watford did not contact security or medical personnel, officials said.

No one else was seen entering or exiting the ship's room after both Watford and the victim were inside. Officials say Watford was seen lacing the room wearing different clothes and sat on the hallway floor, scrolling on his phone.

If convicted, Watford faces up to life in prison as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

What we don't know:

The relationship between Watford and the victim is unknown at this time.

What happened to the cruise?

The cruise ship left back out of the port on Monday and continued with its itinerary. It was seen on surveillance camera leaving.

What they're saying:

MSC gave this statement on Monday:

"On reporting a guest incident aboard our ship, we were instructed by the authorities to return to the Port of Galveston. We are cooperating fully with the investigation and providing support to those impacted. The ship has since left the port and resumed its planned itinerary."