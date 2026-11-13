Is Boca Chica Beach for sale? SpaceX reveals details on 1,200 acre land proposal

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The Brief SpaceX confirmed it is in talks to acquire roughly 1,200 acres of public land near its South Texas launch site, emphasizing that the deal does not include Boca Chica Beach. The company said it plans to put 600 acres under a permanent conservation easement while securing the remaining acreage to reduce safety risks around its active facility. The proposed deal has sparked political backlash and was recently pulled from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission's agenda, leaving the project's current status unclear.



SpaceX confirmed Friday that it is in discussions to purchase around 1,200 acres of public land near its base in South Texas, but said the proposal does not include any portion of Boca Chica Beach.

The proposed sale has stirred controversy as the land in question is managed by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission, and at least some of the acreage is believed to be a part of Boca Chica State Park.

Why SpaceX wants the land

What they're saying:

SpaceX released more information about the proposal on Friday, giving the public one of the first glimpses into what the company, owned by Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, wants to do with the site.

According to SpaceX, the land consists mostly of mudflats and coastal dunes immediately adjacent to its launch facility, and does not include the Texas coastline. The company said it intends to preserve 600 acres of the land under a permanent conservative easement.

"There has been some confusion about these discussions, so we want to reiterate a key point and be absolutely clear: SpaceX has not and is not proposing to buy Boca Chica Beach," the company wrote. "The beach is, and will remain, public."

There are currently no hiking trails or campsites on the land, and walking on the dunes is already prohibited, according to the company.

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Big picture view:

SpaceX appears to be framing the proposed sale as an opportunity for the state to use the proceeds to invest in parkland that would offer "substantially greater recreational value" than the existing 1,200 acres.

"Many visitors to the immediate area come to see Starship and the launch facility rather than to recreate on the surrounding mudflats," the company wrote. "The land provides limited recreational opportunities today."

Added security

Dig deeper:

Part of the planned development of the other 600 acres would include securing the perimeter. SpaceX said "unauthorized individuals" are "regularly" caught trying to enter the area near its base.

"An active launch facility has many complex and potentially hazardous operations taking place every day and allowing unrestricted access to the immediately adjacent area creates unnecessary risks," the company said.

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Gov.-elect speaks out against sale

The other side:

Gina Hinojosa, who is set to become Texas’ next governor after defeating Greg Abbott in the midterms, has spoken out against the idea many times. While on the campaign trail, she accused Abbott of agreeing to sell the land to Musk behind closed doors.

"Like so many families in the Valley, I spent my summers at Boca Chica Beach," Hinojosa said in an October statement. "Now, after 12 years of selling out Texas to his corporate donors and making working people foot the bill, Greg Abbott is handing over our land to the world’s only trillionaire. Let me be clear: Texas is not for sale."

What's next:

Days after her victory, Hinojosa said she had spoken with leaders of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission and formally requested that no action be taken on the sale during her administrative transition.

The Texas Tribune reported that the proposal was pulled from the commission’s November agenda after initially appearing on a draft. It’s unclear where the proposed sale stands now.