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$3 million Texas Lottery ticket sold at northeast Houston store

By
FOX 26 Houston
Lottery
Published November 12, 2026 11:47 AM CST
Published November 12, 2026 11:47 AM CST
article

Mega Millions lottery playslips are seen in Mantua, Ohio, United States, on August 15, 2026. The paper forms allow customers to select numbers for Mega Millions lottery tickets. (Photo by Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Houston at Aldine Food Mart on Tuesday.
    • The ticket prize was worth $3 million. The winner got a quick pick with a 3x multiplier.
    • There was no winner for the $529 million jackpot prize on Tuesday. The next drawing will be on Friday.

HOUSTON - A Houston resident became a millionaire overnight after they bought a winning lottery ticket on Tuesday.

Winning Mega Millions in Houston

According to the Texas Lottery, one winning Mega Million ticket was sold with all five numbers correct for a prize total of $3 million.

The winning numbers for Tuesday were 2-18-25-20-26 with the Mega Ball number of 22.

The ticket was sold at Aldine Food Mart on Aldine Mail Route Road in Houston. The ticket was a quick pick with a 3x multiplier.

What's next:

There was no winner for the jackpot prize on Tuesday. The next drawing for the Texas Lottery Mega Millions will be on Friday.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Texas Lottery.

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