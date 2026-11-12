$3 million Texas Lottery ticket sold at northeast Houston store

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The Brief A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Houston at Aldine Food Mart on Tuesday. The ticket prize was worth $3 million. The winner got a quick pick with a 3x multiplier. There was no winner for the $529 million jackpot prize on Tuesday. The next drawing will be on Friday.



A Houston resident became a millionaire overnight after they bought a winning lottery ticket on Tuesday.

Winning Mega Millions in Houston

According to the Texas Lottery, one winning Mega Million ticket was sold with all five numbers correct for a prize total of $3 million.

The winning numbers for Tuesday were 2-18-25-20-26 with the Mega Ball number of 22.

The ticket was sold at Aldine Food Mart on Aldine Mail Route Road in Houston. The ticket was a quick pick with a 3x multiplier.

What's next:

There was no winner for the jackpot prize on Tuesday. The next drawing for the Texas Lottery Mega Millions will be on Friday.