$3 million Texas Lottery ticket sold at northeast Houston store
article
HOUSTON - A Houston resident became a millionaire overnight after they bought a winning lottery ticket on Tuesday.
Winning Mega Millions in Houston
According to the Texas Lottery, one winning Mega Million ticket was sold with all five numbers correct for a prize total of $3 million.
The winning numbers for Tuesday were 2-18-25-20-26 with the Mega Ball number of 22.
The ticket was sold at Aldine Food Mart on Aldine Mail Route Road in Houston. The ticket was a quick pick with a 3x multiplier.
What's next:
There was no winner for the jackpot prize on Tuesday. The next drawing for the Texas Lottery Mega Millions will be on Friday.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Texas Lottery.