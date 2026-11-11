2026 Houston St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners list

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The Brief The winners in the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will be announced on Wednesday morning. People who bought their tickets by certain dates will be eligible to win other prizes. Ticket purchases support St. Jude's groundbreaking research and treatment of childhood cancer, ensuring families never receive a bill for services.



The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway offered participants a chance to win a brand-new home in Richmond while supporting the hospital's mission to provide free care to families affected by childhood cancer and with children battling serious diseases.

The winner of the home in Richmond will be announced Wednesday on FOX 26. Other prizes will be announced throughout the Houston Mornign Show. Watch coverage all day long in the live player below.

The Dream Home Giveaway major prize

The purchase of a $100 ticket allows you to win a four-bedroom, 3.5-bath home at The George community in Richmond. It is an estimated 2,590 square feet and worth an estimated $446,000.

The two-story home features a two-car garage, a welcoming front porch, seamless indoor and outdoor living space with a grand covered patio, an entertainment kitchen, and a spacious media and game room space.

Prizes up for grabs

If you purchase your ticket by certain dates, you will be eligible to win the following prizes:

Tickets on Sale Prize: September 16

Trip for two to the CMAs in Nashville, including flight and hotel, courtesy of Radio One

Early Bird Prize: September 30

VIP Houston sports experience, courtesy of Sunny 99.1

Bonus Prize: October 14

$10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Dream Day Foundation

Space City Bonus Prize: October 28

Clarity Series Balance 7 hot tub, courtesy of Master Spas

Last Chance Prize: November 9

Zales 10K yellow gold diamond hoop earrings and a Kay Jewelers PDPAOLA 18 K yellow gold-plated brass loop necklace, courtesy of Signet Jewelers, and a $10,000 VISA gift card and luxury blanket bundle, courtesy of Minky Couture

Open House Prize: Register at the open house between Oct. 17 and Nov. 8.

$5,000 Elizabeth Cole furniture shopping spree, courtesy of Elizabeth Cole Design

Winners

Dream Home

Trip for two to the CMAs in Nashville: David Craig from Katy, Texas

VIP Houston sports experience: Clyde Baldwin from Tomball, Texas

$10,000 VISA gift card: Anton Njirich from Houston, Texas

Clarity Series Balance 7 hot tub: Sherone Evans from Stafford, Texas

Jewelry and Gift Card Bundle

$5,000 Elizabeth Cole furniture shopping spree

Watch prize drawings

How your ticket makes a difference

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is renowned for its groundbreaking research and treatment of childhood cancer, ensuring families never receive a bill for services.

Purchasing a ticket not only gives you a chance to win a dream home but also supports vital research and care for children battling cancer.

St. Jude's research and treatment efforts have a global impact, improving survival rates and advancing cancer research.

Many children from the Greater Houston area are treated at St. Jude.