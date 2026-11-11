How the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway helps families, children receiving care

The Brief St. Jude Children's Research Hospital treats thousands of pediatric cancer patients each year at no cost to families. One mother shares how the hospital saved her son Tyler from leukemia, taking him from crawling in agony to running a marathon. Funds raised cover treatment, travel, housing, and food, so parents can focus entirely on helping their children heal.



The annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway offers one supporter the keys to a newly constructed house, but the real impact reaches children fighting catastrophic illnesses hundreds of miles away in Memphis, Tennessee.

Patients treated at the hospital never receive a bill for medical care, housing, food, or travel. Fundraisers like the home raffle ensure that families facing a life-threatening pediatric diagnosis can dedicate all their energy to their child's recovery without the burden of medical debt.

Young boy treated at St. Jude

What we know:

Tyler began showing subtle warning signs in late 2012, including severe fatigue, falling asleep during school, limb pain, and drenching night sweats.

On Jan. 31, 2013, the 6-year-old woke up screaming in pain and could no longer bear the weight of his limbs. Following an urgent emergency room visit, doctors diagnosed Tyler with acute lymphoblastic leukemia on Feb. 4, 2013, immediately transferring him to St. Jude for specialized treatment that eventually guided him into remission.

What they're saying:

"He could no longer put any weight on his arms and legs, and he just kept screaming," says Michelle, recounting the terrifying night her son collapsed.

"I thought the toughest cases in the world come here. When he ran the marathon, there was one stretch where they turned that last corner, and in my head, I saw this little bald boy who was crawling and screaming in pain. I looked at this young man turn that corner, and it was like a full circle moment, and I lost it," she said. "They promised me they would help him survive, but they also said they were going to help him thrive, and I knew right then this kid is going to do amazing things in life. That ticket that you are buying is contributing to my child living, and while it is a dream home ticket, it is hope for families like ours."

St. Jude's mission to help children

The backstory:

Founder Danny Thomas established St. Jude on the principle that no child should be denied treatment based on race, religion, or a family's ability to pay. Thomas believed that gathering one dollar from a million people created a stronger, more informed community of support than receiving one large donation from a single donor.

That founding vision lives on through grassroots efforts across the country, where community ticket sales fund life-saving pediatric research and daily clinical care.

By the numbers:

66 acres make up the sprawling St. Jude research and treatment campus in Memphis.

9,000 children receive specialized pediatric care on the campus each year.

$100 is the cost of a single raffle ticket supporting the hospital's research and operations.

0 dollars billed to patient families for medical care, travel, food, or temporary lodging.

Local perspective:

Houston residents play a direct role in funding clinical breakthroughs for childhood cancer through local ticket purchases. While the campus is located in Tennessee, young patients from the greater Houston area regularly travel to St. Jude for treatment. Every local raffle ticket purchased keeps the doors open for Houston-area children facing complex pediatric cancer battles.

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners announcement

What's next:

Organizers will announce the winning ticket holder for the completed dream home, handing over the keys to a newly built residence while directing the proceeds straight into ongoing pediatric research and clinical protocols. This takes place at 5:00 pm during our FOX 26 afternoon news.

Dig deeper:

Learn more about the campus mission, patient milestones, and ongoing fundraising initiatives or buy a ticket at dreamhome.org