Texas bills target Flock cameras, THC workplace rules, school funding and data center water use

The Brief Texas lawmakers have filed more than 1,200 bills ahead of the legislative session beginning Jan. 12, 2027. Four proposals would restrict police use of license plate readers, change THC-related workplace rules for government employees, raise base public school funding and require more disclosure about data center water use. Lieutenant Governor-elect Vikki Goodwin says public schools and health care are priorities. She also supports THC regulation and opposes a full ban.



Texas lawmakers have filed more than 1,200 bills ahead of the 2027 legislative session, including proposals that would restrict police use of license plate readers, change THC-related workplace policies, increase base school funding and require more disclosure about data center water use.

The Texas Legislature Online tally checked Nov. 10 showed 1,270 House and Senate bills and 100 resolutions. Filing opened Nov. 9. The 90th Legislature convenes Jan. 12, 2027.

The four proposals offer an early look at issues that could affect Houston-area residents, public employees, school districts and law enforcement agencies.

What we know:

Republican Rep. Brian Harrison filed House Bill 847 on automatic license plate readers. Democratic Rep. John Bucy III filed House Bill 507 on cannabinoid testing and cannabis-related employment policies for state and local government workers.

Democratic Rep. Donna Howard filed House Bill 178 on public school funding, while Democratic Rep. Salman Bhojani filed House Bill 529 on data center water reporting and public disclosure.

At a news conference introducing her transition team Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor-elect Vikki Goodwin said she had started meeting with senators to hear their priorities and discuss how they could work together.

"My focus right now is sitting down with each senator, many of whom I worked with while in the House, to talk about their individual priorities and how we can work together so they can represent their districts," Goodwin said.

Flock cameras and other license plate readers

HB 847 would require a law enforcement agency to obtain a warrant or court order to use an automatic license plate reader. It would limit use of images and related data to investigations of specified violent offenses.

The proposal applies to plate readers generally, including systems made by Flock.

Most collected data would have to be destroyed promptly. Exceptions would allow retention when a vehicle, or its registered owner, is connected to a qualifying offense or an ongoing investigation of one.

Agencies would have to adopt a policy and publish it annually, along with a report identifying the number of plates scanned and the number of scans used in investigations that led to an arrest or prosecution. Data-sharing agreements would be restricted to purposes authorized by the bill.

The introduced version lists Sept. 1, 2027, as its effective date.

What local law enforcement is saying

Harris County Precinct 4 Assistant Chief Deputy Toby Hecker told FOX 26 that plate-reader data helps deputies recover stolen vehicles, investigate homicides and find missing people.

"I would say the number one thing they're used for is recovering stolen vehicles," Hecker said.

He also described using the technology to find older adults with dementia who drive away and to track a stolen vehicle with a child still inside.

Hecker said the value of finding missing people should be considered when lawmakers weigh restrictions focused on violent-crime investigations.

"I think that's a very valuable tool that's often overlooked on some of the information we get from these databases," he said.

Hecker said the constable’s office does not own cameras but has access to data from cameras in the area through Flock’s law enforcement system. He said the office requires a legitimate law enforcement purpose and a case or call number to access the information.

"They have to have a case number or call number on there," Hecker said.

He also said deputies must document using Flock in their reports. Asked about efforts to develop a countywide policy, Hecker said law enforcement agencies and commissioners were still working together.

THC and government workplace policies

HB 507 would prohibit state agencies and local governments from requiring covered employees or independent contractors to take or pass a drug test for cannabinoids as a condition of employment or a contract.

It would also bar those employers from prohibiting covered workers from using low-THC cannabis under Texas’ medical program or consumable hemp products.

The bill includes exceptions for peace officers and government employees subject to U.S. Department of Transportation drug-testing requirements.

It would restrict employers from questioning employees about their low-THC cannabis or hemp use and require compliance with applicable privacy laws. People alleging violations could seek damages, court orders and attorney’s fees under the proposal.

The introduced version lists Sept. 1, 2027, as its effective date.

Goodwin discussed THC policy broadly at Tuesday’s news conference.

"I think that we need regulation around THC. I’m not interested in a full ban on THC," she said.

Goodwin said details still needed to be worked out with senators. She did not name HB 507 in the presser excerpt reviewed by FOX 26.

Public school funding

HB 178 would increase the basic allotment in Texas’ school finance formula from $6,215 to $7,500 per student and adjust funding amounts for inflation going forward.

The proposed increase is $1,285 in the base amount. The basic allotment is a starting point in the funding formula, and districts’ funding calculations also involve other factors.

The bill’s caption addresses both the basic allotment and guaranteed yield under the Foundation School Program.

Goodwin identified public education as a priority at Tuesday’s news conference.

"I’ve said on the campaign trail repeatedly that I am very passionate about our public school system," she said.

She also identified affordability and health care costs as priorities, saying she would focus on issues she discussed with voters during the campaign.

Data centers and water use

HB 529 would create registration, assessment and reporting requirements for covered data centers.

Coverage would include facilities or integrated campuses with actual or projected electricity demand of at least 75 megawatts, or water use of at least 300,000 gallons during any consecutive 30-day period.

Operators would submit water resource impact assessments and conservation plans. Annual reports would break down water use and wastewater information, including sources, consumption, returns and reuse.

The proposal calls for a public website with a facility registry and non-confidential filings, plus notice to affected local governments and water providers. It also establishes public hearing and comment procedures.

For residents, those provisions would provide access to information about a covered project’s water demand and the resources expected to supply it.

What we don't know:

The bills may change as lawmakers consider amendments and competing proposals during the session. The state tally checked Tuesday showed no bills passed for the upcoming regular session.

Goodwin identified broad priorities at her news conference but did not announce support for these four specific measures in the excerpt reviewed by FOX 26.

Hecker described uses of plate-reader data and existing safeguards in his office. His interview did not establish a completion date for the countywide policy.

What's next:

The Legislature convenes Jan. 12. Lawmakers will consider which proposals advance through committees and receive floor votes.

Goodwin said she wants to meet with each senator as she prepares to lead the chamber.

Readers can follow bill text, authors and action histories through Texas Legislature Online by selecting the 90th Legislature, Regular Session.