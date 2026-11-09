Cypress woman says moving her elderly parents from Florida to Houston has been frustrating, costly ordeal

The Brief Amanda McClendon says she paid Petrolino Moves $4,000 to move her parents’ belongings from Tallahassee to Cypress and was told delivery would be Oct. 23. Her parents say they have been paying for a hotel since Oct. 19. Her mother, Gloria, is battling stage 4 small cell lung cancer. Petrolino Moves disputes that the wait alone establishes a missed contractual deadline and says delivery is expected within roughly seven days.



A couple renting a home in Cypress has spent three weeks paying for a hotel while awaiting furniture from Florida, their daughter says, as the wife undergoes treatment for stage 4 lung cancer.

What they're saying:

Amanda McClendon's parents are renting a house in Cypress, yet they've spent the last three weeks paying for a hotel room with no end in sight.

"At the beginning of the year, my mom was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer and they were in Tallahassee. I was traveling back and forth," she said. "My mom is obviously the most urgent health issue, but my dad has health issues as well, he's supposed to have home health care."

Amanda says she paid Petrolino Moves $4,000 to move her parents from Tallahassee, Florida to Cypress, Texas.

She says she was told her parent's furniture would arrive on October 23.

"They continued to use the word anticipated, because they don't want to be locked down on any actual real time frame," Amanda said.

In a statement, Petrolino Moves told FOX 26, "While the customers frustration is understandable, the fact that her belongings have not yet arrived does not by itself establish that Petrolino Moves has missed its contractual deadline or violated the moving agreement."

Amanda's parents say they've been paying for a hotel since October 19.

"I have certain dietary needs that can't be met because we are stuck in a motel for the duration, because we have nowhere else to go," said Gloria Leibold.

Gloria is battling stage 4 small cell lung cancer. She had radiation treatment a couple of hours before an interview with FOX 26 on Monday.

"And I don't even have the comfort of my own bed, and no assurance that I will have it anytime soon," she said.

The other side:

Petrolino Moves told FOX 26, the couple will have their belongings within the next seven days, give or take a day.

Here's Petrolino Moves statement:

"We understand that Ms. Leibold and her daughter, Amanda McClendon, are frustrated that their belongings have not yet arrived. We certainly recognize the inconvenience this creates. However, we believe there is an important distinction between a customer waiting for delivery and a moving company failing to fulfill its contractual obligations.

The signed documents establish that Petrolino Moves has not yet exceeded the agreed delivery period.

For clarity, the following facts are documented in the attached paperwork:

1. First Available Delivery Date — October 19, 2026

The signed delivery-information form identifies October 19, 2026, as the customer's First Available Delivery Date (FADD). This represents the date the customer is prepared to receive delivery, not a guaranteed arrival date.

2. Contractual Delivery Window — 7 to 21 Business Days

The signed delivery-information form expressly states:

"DELIVERY DATES ARE NOT GUARANTEED AND MAY TAKE FROM 7 TO 21 BUSINESS DAYS FROM YOUR FADD, NATIONWIDE."

This provision appears prominently on the form, directly above the signature acknowledging the delivery information.

3. Interstate Bill of Lading — 21 Business Days

The signed Interstate Bill of Lading independently identifies October 19 as the First Available Delivery Date and specifies a delivery period of 21 business days.

A separate signed accessorial-services agreement confirms that same period. Expedited delivery service was not selected.

These delivery terms are consistently documented across multiple signed agreements.

4. The Contractual Delivery Period Has Not Expired

As of November 9, 2026, only 15 weekdays have elapsed following the customer's First Available Delivery Date.

Therefore, although the shipment has not yet arrived, the outer contractual delivery period has not been reached.

As discussed during our conversation, the current estimated delivery timeframe is approximately seven days, give or take one day."