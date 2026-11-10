Mexican national accused of striking 2 federal agents with truck near Texas border

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The Brief Eduardo Perez-Rodriguez, 28, is accused of using his vehicle as a deadly weapon to strike two federal agents while fleeing a Oct. 2 traffic stop in Brownsville, Texas. Perez-Rodriguez remains in custody and faces up to 20 years in federal prison and $250,000 in fines per count if convicted. The DOJ said one agent's foot was run over during the incident, but the full extent of the agents' injuries has not been released.



A Mexican national has been accused of striking two federal agents with his pickup truck while officials say he was trying to flee from a traffic stop in Brownsville, Texas.

What we know:

The incident unfolded on Oct. 2 as federal authorities were conducting a stop on a Ford F-150, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Authorities said the driver, Eduardo Perez-Rodriguez, 28, was instructed to get out of the truck after agents learned he did not have documentation permitting him to be in the country.

However, according to officials, Perez-Rodriguez refused to exit the vehicle and sped off, striking two agents.

Authorities said one agent’s foot was run over during the incident. The full extent of the agents’ injuries has not been released.

Charges carry possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison

What's next:

Perez-Rodriguez has since been charged with forcibly assaulting two federal agents using his vehicle as a deadly or dangerous weapon, according to the DOJ.

He remained in custody as of Tuesday, Nov. 10, pending further criminal proceedings.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison, as well as a possible fine of up to $250,000 for each count.