Woman dies after jumping from moving vehicle in west Harris County; driver arrested for DWI

article

The Brief A woman died early Sunday after jumping from a moving vehicle near Katy in west Harris County. The male driver pulled over to administer CPR and was then arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the woman or the driver as the investigation continues.



A woman died early Sunday after jumping from a moving vehicle in west Harris County, leading to the arrest of the driver on a driving while intoxicated charge, authorities said.

Woman jumps from moving vehicle

What we know:

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. near the intersection of Saltgrass Trail Way and Katy Hockley Cutoff Road, located west of Katy Park and north of Legacy Stadium.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Thomas Chandler, the woman exited the moving vehicle while it was in motion. The male driver told investigators he felt a bump, pulled the car over, and tried to perform CPR on the injured woman.

Emergency responders took the woman to a local hospital, where she died.

Deputies arrested the driver at the scene and subsequently charged him with driving while intoxicated.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the victim or the driver pending notification of next of kin and formal processing.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incident.