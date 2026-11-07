Montgomery Co. deputies investigating deadly double shooting in Willis

article

The Brief The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left two men dead, that they say started as an argument over a woman. Deputies responded to Pleasure Lake Drive in Willis around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Two men were found with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.



The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left two men dead, that they say started as an argument over a woman.

What we know:

Deputies responded to Pleasure Lake Drive in Willis around 7:30 p.m. Friday for a reported domestic disturbance and shooting.

Arriving deputies found two men who had been shot. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt. Christopher Evans with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office's Major Crimes Unit said the men got into an altercation over a woman and shots were fired.

He said no charges have been filed at this time and the woman was not injured.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what prompted the argument between the men that led to the shooting.

The victims' names have not been released.