Fort Bend County election results 2026: Who won the midterm elections in Texas?
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RICHMOND, Texas - Voters across Fort Bend County cast their ballots in the November 3, 2026, midterm elections to choose leaders for statewide positions and local offices.
Election results were reported Tuesday night as votes were counted across Fort Bend County and Texas.
See how candidates performed in the races below, including the latest reported vote totals and election results.
For more election results, race updates and coverage from across Texas, visit fox26houston.com/election.