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The Brief The votes are in for the November 3, 2026 midterm elections. See who won key local and statewide races.



Voters across Fort Bend County cast their ballots in the November 3, 2026, midterm elections to choose leaders for statewide positions and local offices.

Election results were reported Tuesday night as votes were counted across Fort Bend County and Texas.

See how candidates performed in the races below, including the latest reported vote totals and election results.

For more election results, race updates and coverage from across Texas, visit fox26houston.com/election.