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Christian Menefee elected U.S. representative for Texas' 18th Congressional District, AP projects

By
FOX 26 Houston
2026 Elections
Published November 3, 2026 8:21 PM CST
Published November 3, 2026 8:21 PM CST
article

FILE PHOTO. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Democrat Christian Dashaun Menefee has won a full term representing Texas' 18th Congressional District after defeating Republican Ronald Dwayne Whitfield in the Nov. 3 midterm election.
    • Menefee first won the congressional seat in a January 2026 special election runoff following the death of former Houston Mayor and U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner.
    • Menefee's campaign priorities include affordability, health care access, public education, reproductive rights and environmental protections.

HOUSTON - Democrat Christian Menefee has been elected to a full term as the U.S. representative for Texas' 18th Congressional District after defeating Republican Ronald Dwayne Whitfield in the Nov. 3 midterm election, according to the Associated Press.

Who is Christian Menefee?

Menefee was elected to Congress in a January 2026 special election runoff following the death of former Houston Mayor and U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner.

Menefee, a Democrat, previously served as Harris County attorney before being sworn into Congress in February 2026.

What are Christian Menefee's priorities?

According to Menefee's campaign website, his priorities include:

  • Affordability and the American Dream
  • Guaranteeing access to health care through Medicare for All
  • Protecting and strengthening public education
  • Protecting abortion rights and reproductive health care
  • Defending our democracy
  • Reinvesting in our neighborhoods
  • Fighting for clean air and water
  • Fighting for equality
  • Innovation and emerging technology
  • Standing up for workers
  • Expanding pathways to good jobs
  • Ending gun violence and saving lives
  • Fixing our broken immigration system
  • Protecting our veterans
  • Criminal justice reform

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Secretary of State's website, Congressman Christian Menefee's campaign website and previous reporting on the District 18 special election.

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