Christian Menefee elected U.S. representative for Texas' 18th Congressional District, AP projects

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The Brief Democrat Christian Dashaun Menefee has won a full term representing Texas' 18th Congressional District after defeating Republican Ronald Dwayne Whitfield in the Nov. 3 midterm election. Menefee first won the congressional seat in a January 2026 special election runoff following the death of former Houston Mayor and U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner. Menefee's campaign priorities include affordability, health care access, public education, reproductive rights and environmental protections.



Democrat Christian Menefee has been elected to a full term as the U.S. representative for Texas' 18th Congressional District after defeating Republican Ronald Dwayne Whitfield in the Nov. 3 midterm election, according to the Associated Press.

Who is Christian Menefee?

Menefee was elected to Congress in a January 2026 special election runoff following the death of former Houston Mayor and U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner.

Menefee, a Democrat, previously served as Harris County attorney before being sworn into Congress in February 2026.

What are Christian Menefee's priorities?

According to Menefee's campaign website, his priorities include:

Affordability and the American Dream

Guaranteeing access to health care through Medicare for All

Protecting and strengthening public education

Protecting abortion rights and reproductive health care

Defending our democracy

Reinvesting in our neighborhoods

Fighting for clean air and water

Fighting for equality

Innovation and emerging technology

Standing up for workers

Expanding pathways to good jobs

Ending gun violence and saving lives

Fixing our broken immigration system

Protecting our veterans

Criminal justice reform