Christian Menefee elected U.S. representative for Texas' 18th Congressional District, AP projects
HOUSTON - Democrat Christian Menefee has been elected to a full term as the U.S. representative for Texas' 18th Congressional District after defeating Republican Ronald Dwayne Whitfield in the Nov. 3 midterm election, according to the Associated Press.
Who is Christian Menefee?
Menefee was elected to Congress in a January 2026 special election runoff following the death of former Houston Mayor and U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner.
Menefee, a Democrat, previously served as Harris County attorney before being sworn into Congress in February 2026.
What are Christian Menefee's priorities?
According to Menefee's campaign website, his priorities include:
- Affordability and the American Dream
- Guaranteeing access to health care through Medicare for All
- Protecting and strengthening public education
- Protecting abortion rights and reproductive health care
- Defending our democracy
- Reinvesting in our neighborhoods
- Fighting for clean air and water
- Fighting for equality
- Innovation and emerging technology
- Standing up for workers
- Expanding pathways to good jobs
- Ending gun violence and saving lives
- Fixing our broken immigration system
- Protecting our veterans
- Criminal justice reform
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Secretary of State's website, Congressman Christian Menefee's campaign website and previous reporting on the District 18 special election.