Harris County shooting: Road rage suspect in custody following incident on Sam Houston Parkway

The Brief A suspect is in custody after a road rage shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Harris County, officials said. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 authorities, the road rage incident involving a shooting and vehicle crash, occurred near the intersection of North Sam Houston Parkway East and Northcase Drive in the North Hosuton area.



A suspect is in custody after a road rage shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Harris County, officials said.

Harris County road rage shooting suspect in custody

What we know:

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 authorities, the road rage incident involving a shooting and vehicle crash, occurred near the intersection of North Sam Houston Parkway East and Northcase Drive in the North Hosuton area.

Officials said during the incident, the suspect allegedly fired shots at the driver of a heavy-duty wrecker.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo from the scene (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4)

The suspect is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the name of the suspect in a post on X.

It's unclear what led to the shooting occurring.