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The Brief Find your polling location for the Nov. 3 election. Montgomery County voters must cast their ballot in their precinct. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.



Texans will head to the polls on Nov. 3 to vote in the midterm elections.

Montgomery County voters will decide several races for federal, state and local offices.

Where to vote in Montgomery County

Montgomery County voters must cast their ballot at the polling station designated for their precinct.

Click here to find your polling station.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More polling locations

In many Texas counties, you can vote at any polling location in your county of registration. However, some counties require you to vote at specific locations based on your precinct.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list your precinct, county, and where you can vote during early voting and on Election Day. You can also click on your county below.

Houston, Southeast Texas polling locations

What's on the ballot?

Numerous races are on the ballot on Nov. 3. You can check out what’s on your county’s ballot by selecting your county below.

Do I need an ID to vote?

In order to vote in person, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

Can you vote with an expired ID?

If you have a form of acceptable photo ID and are between the ages of 18 and 69, your ID must be current or expired for no more than 4 years to qualify to vote.

For voters 70 and older, your photo ID can be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise okay.

How to report voting issues

If you have problems or questions, you can call the Secretary of State’s toll-free election hotline at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) or email elections@sos.texas.gov .



To file a formal complaint, download the complaint form here . It can be submitted by mail, fax, or email.