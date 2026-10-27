Houston crime victims advocate says ad supporting Abbott has led to death threats, concerns for family

The Brief Houston crime victims advocate April Aguirre says a political ad supporting Gov. Greg Abbott has led to death threats and harassment. The ad references the murder of Aguirre's 9-year-old niece, Arlene Alvarez. Arlene's mother, Wendy Alvarez, is condemning the ad and wants it taken down.



Houston crime victims advocate April Aguirre says a political ad supporting Gov. Greg Abbott has led to death threats, harassment and concerns for family members.

In the political ad, Aguirre talks about the murder of her 9-year-old niece, Arlene Alvarez.

Arlene's mother, Wendy Alvarez, is condemning the ad and wants it taken down.

Political ad sparks backlash

In a lengthy post on Facebook, Wendy Alvarez wrote in part, "I did not agree to make my daughter part of anyone's political campaign. I did not agree to use her tragedy to influence votes."

"She had to put out a statement because of all the harassment and hate that the families have received," said Aguirre. "To attack somebody over who they are supporting is insane, and I want to make it clear that is a video I made, and Wendy is nowhere in that video. There's been threats, there's been harassment and thousands of messages of hate."

Aguirre says what she does politically is her own personal choice and should not reflect on her family.

Arlene Alvarez's mother responds

What they're saying: FOX 26 reached out to Wendy Alvarez. She sent us a prepared statement that says in part:

"At this time, I respectfully decline any interviews, news coverage or public statements regarding myself, my family or my daughter Arlene.

The past few days have been extremely overwhelming and emotionally difficult for my family. I have already made my position clear publicly, and I do not wish to particpate in any further media attention."

Abbott campaign responds

The other side:

FOX 26 reached out to Abbott's campaign.

Eduardo Leal told us they have had no conversations with Wendy Alvarez.