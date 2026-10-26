Taft police officer killed in west Harris County apartment

The Brief Daniel Trujillo was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound inside an apartment along the I-10 Katy Freeway. Taft Police says Trujillo was an officer with the department. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A man who was shot and killed in a west Houston apartment has been identified as a South Texas police officer, according to the department.

South Texas police officer killed in Houston shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported Friday at around 4:30 p.m. at an apartment along I-10, just past West Beltway 8.

Houston Police say they responded to a report of a person down and found a man unresponsive inside an apartment. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Daniel Trujillo, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

What we don't know:

There are no details of any suspects or a motive.

Taft PD response

What they're saying:

The Taft Police Department in South Texas identified Trujillo as a three-year officer with the department. Officials say the Houston apartment Trujillo was found in was his.

"During his time with our department, he served our community with dedication and commitment, and his loss is deeply felt by those who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him," Taft PD shared in their statement on social media. "Our thoughts, prayers, and sincere condolences are with Officer Trujillo’s family, friends, colleagues, and all those whose lives he touched during this incredibly difficult time."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case can call one of the following agencies:

Houston Police Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)