City of Galveston councilmember arrested for alleged DWI, resisting search

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The Brief Galveston council member Jason Hardcastle was said to be arrested for DWI and "resisting arrest, search or transportation." An officer allegedly noticed potential signs of intoxication following an accident Friday night. Hardcastle allegedly refused to do a breath test, then "resisted" efforts to collect a blood sample.



Galveston city officials confirmed that a council member was arrested following an accident Friday night on Seawall Boulevard.

Galveston city council member arrested

What we know:

Officials confirmed that City Council Member Jason Hardcastle was arrested for DWI and "resisting arrest, search or transportation." His bond was set at $2,500 in total.

His arrest happened after an accident reported at around 8:15 p.m. Friday on Seawall near 69th Street. No injuries were reported at the scene.

An officer at the scene allegedly noticed "signs of possible intoxication involving Hardcastle." He was then arrested on suspicion of DWI.

Hardcastle allegedly refused to give a breath sample, so officers had to get a search warrant for a blood specimen to be collected. Authorities say Hardcastle then "resisted their efforts" while the collection was being performed at the hospital.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at this time.