19-year-old victim's mother questions why judge gave her daughter's killer only 10 years in prison

The Brief Treasure Burton was shot and killed in 2023 on her birthday. A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years. Burton's mother now questions the judge who presided over the case.



A now-25-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years for killing a 19-year-old woman on her birthday.

The victim's mother is now raising concerns, telling FOX 26 that 10 years is not enough.

10-year sentence for 19-year-old's death

The backstory:

In January 2023, Treasure Burton was celebrating her 19th birthday in Houston when she met Ivan Livingston and a friend of his, according to court testimony.

Livingston ended up in Treasure's car where he shot her in the heart.

(Photo courtesy of the victim's family)

"She was in the sunroof of the car. Ivan shot her in the heart. It was a kill shot. She died almost instantly," said Treasure's mother, Danielle Burton. "It went from assault to murder to manslaughter."

Records show that Livingston pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge. He was sentenced to 10 years and was granted 1.5 years of credit toward his sentence.

With his time served, Livingston could be considered for parole in about three years.

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Mother's concerns

What they're saying:

262nd Criminal District Court Judge Lori Chambers Gray would be the one deciding Livingston's fate.

"I didn't feel like the judge even listened," Danielle said. "He was caught in several lies several things he couldn't explain yet she said he showed remorse and that's why she gave him the length of time she did."

Livingston faced a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Gray sentenced him to 10 years with 19 months served.

"I think it's horrible. I think he purposely shot her for whatever reason he felt that night and to get that short amount of time is insane."