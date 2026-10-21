The Brief Follow updated in-person voting totals and mail ballots received in Harris County throughout early voting. More than 104,600 people voted in person on Oct. 19, surpassing the county's previous first-day midterm record. Early voting runs through Oct. 30, ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3, 2026.



Harris County had a record-setting start to early voting for the Nov. 3 midterm election.

Early voting began on Oct. 19 and runs until Oct. 30.

We are tracking voter turnout in Harris County each day of early voting.

Early voting record shattered

By the numbers:

Harris County voters broke a record on the first day of early voting for the Nov. 3 midterm election.

By the time polls closed on Monday, the election office reported a little over 104,600 in-person voters on the first day of early voting.

The backstory:

That surpassed the county's previous record for first-day early voting turnout in a midterm election that was set in 2018 at 63,188 votes.

Tracker: How many have voted in Harris County?

See how many people are voting in person in Harris County daily, and how many mail ballots have been received. The numbers are updated after polls close each day.

Early voting continues

Early voting runs from Oct. 19 to Oct. 30. Hours at the polls for early voting vary by county and precincts.

In order to vote in the November 3, 2026 election, you must have been registered by Oct. 5, 2026.

Click here to check if you are registered to vote.

Find your polling location

Harris County registered voters are allowed to cast their ballot at any of the polling locations in the county during early voting.

To help you find a polling location near you, the county has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code or address. Click here to access the map.

More Southeast Texas voting locations