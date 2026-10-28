3 Texas children hospitalized after being hit by car on way to school; driver arrested

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The Brief A 16-year-old girl and her siblings, ages 11 and 7, were struck by a car in a crosswalk while walking to school Wednesday morning in Brownsville. The 7-year-old and 11-year-old suffered serious injuries but are in stable condition; the 16-year-old sustained minor injuries. The driver stayed at the scene and was later arrested, though police have not yet released her name as the investigation continues.



Three children were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after police said they were hit by a car while walking to school in Brownsville.

What we know:

The eldest, a 16-year-old girl, was helping her siblings, ages 11 and 7, get to school when the crash happened just after 7 a.m. in the 5200 block of Southmost Boulevard, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Investigators said preliminary information indicates that a driver struck the children as they were in a crosswalk. All three children were taken to a local hospital with varying injuries.

Police said the 7-year-old and 11-year-old sustained serious injuries but were reported to be in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon. The 16-year-old’s injuries were described as "minor."

Detectives said the driver stayed at the scene after the crash and was later arrested.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide the driver’s name, nor any further details on the arrest. As of Wednesday afternoon, the investigation into the crash remained ongoing.

Brownsville ISD ‘deeply concerned’ for students

What they're saying:

The three siblings all attend Brownsville Independent School District schools.

The school district provided a statement saying, "Brownsville ISD is deeply concerned for the well-being of our three students involved in this morning’s accident on Southmost Boulevard. We are keeping the students and their family in our thoughts and wish them a full and speedy recovery."

Brownsville ISD said counseling and other resources are being offered for those impacted.

What you can do:

School officials also issued a few words of caution for drivers.

"We also remind all motorists to exercise caution, slow down in school zones, and remain alert for students and pedestrians, especially during school arrival and dismissal times," the school district said. "The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority."