Pearland shooting leaves 1 dead after physical altercation, shooter detained

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The Brief A 31-year-old man is dead after being shot during an altercation Monday night in Pearland on Shadow Creek Parkway. A 30-year-old man was detained at the scene, but no charges have been filed yet. Pearland police confirmed the two men knew each other.



A late-night physical altercation between two people escalated into a deadly shooting in Pearland on Monday, leaving one man dead, the Pearland Police department reported.

Shooting at Pearland apartment complex

What we know:

Around 10:19 p.m., Pearland police were called to an apartment complex on Shadow Creek Parkway, near the intersection of Kirby Drive, in the Shadow Creek Ranch neighborhood, after multiple reports of hearing gunshots and an argument.

Police said one caller said they heard one man had been shot and was lying on the ground.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Pearland Fire Department paramedics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspected shooter, identified as a 30-year-old male, stayed at the scene. He was detained by officers.

Investigators said preliminary information showed the two men knew each other and got into a physical fight. During the dispute, the 30-year-old pulled out a weapon and shot the victim.

No charges have been filed at this time.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of either the victim or the detained shooter.

It also remains unclear what started the initial physical fight.