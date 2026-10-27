Pit bull allegedly attacked grandmother, granddaughter in north Harris County
HOUSTON - A grandmother and granddaughter were injured after a dog attack in north Harris County, authorities said.
Alleged dog attack
Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office deputies were called to the incident on Estrella Road East, near Hardy Toll Road, just west of George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Officials said an aggressive pit bull allegedly bit a grandmother and her granddaughter, leaving both injured. EMS was called to the scene.
Animal Control officials were also called to address the incident.
The Source: Information was gathered by Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office.