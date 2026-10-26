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Baytown shooting: Man shot outside bar on West Texas Avenue, suspect on the run

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 26, 2026 7:09 AM CDT
Published October 26, 2026 7:09 AM CDT
article

West Texas Avenue shooting scene (Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston)

The Brief

    • A man was airlifted to a hospital early Monday morning following a shooting outside a bar on West Texas Avenue.
    • Witnesses told police the gunman pulled a weapon and fired while another man was attempting to get him to leave the premises.
    • The suspect fled the scene and remains at large as Baytown police continue their investigation.

HOUSTON - Baytown Police Department detectives are searching for the suspect involved in a shooting outside a local bar early Monday morning.

Shooting at Baytown bar

What we know:

Officers were called to West Texas Avenue in the Goose Creek area around 2:20 a.m. in the back parking lot of a bar.

According to witnesses, an unidentified male arrived at the business and initially approached a female bartender. Later on, the man was seen near the rear exit with another male who was trying to convince him to leave. During the interaction, the suspect pulled out a pistol and shot the man.

Police reported the victim was taken to a nearby hospital by Life flight. No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The victim's current medical condition has not been released.

Authorities have also not yet shared any information about the suspect.

The Source: Information for this report was provided directly by the Baytown Police Department Public Information Office.

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