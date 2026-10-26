Baytown shooting: Man shot outside bar on West Texas Avenue, suspect on the run

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The Brief A man was airlifted to a hospital early Monday morning following a shooting outside a bar on West Texas Avenue. Witnesses told police the gunman pulled a weapon and fired while another man was attempting to get him to leave the premises. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large as Baytown police continue their investigation.



Baytown Police Department detectives are searching for the suspect involved in a shooting outside a local bar early Monday morning.

Shooting at Baytown bar

What we know:

Officers were called to West Texas Avenue in the Goose Creek area around 2:20 a.m. in the back parking lot of a bar.

According to witnesses, an unidentified male arrived at the business and initially approached a female bartender. Later on, the man was seen near the rear exit with another male who was trying to convince him to leave. During the interaction, the suspect pulled out a pistol and shot the man.

Police reported the victim was taken to a nearby hospital by Life flight. No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The victim's current medical condition has not been released.

Authorities have also not yet shared any information about the suspect.