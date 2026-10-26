Baytown shooting: Man shot outside bar on West Texas Avenue, suspect on the run
HOUSTON - Baytown Police Department detectives are searching for the suspect involved in a shooting outside a local bar early Monday morning.
Shooting at Baytown bar
What we know:
Officers were called to West Texas Avenue in the Goose Creek area around 2:20 a.m. in the back parking lot of a bar.
According to witnesses, an unidentified male arrived at the business and initially approached a female bartender. Later on, the man was seen near the rear exit with another male who was trying to convince him to leave. During the interaction, the suspect pulled out a pistol and shot the man.
Police reported the victim was taken to a nearby hospital by Life flight. No other injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
The victim's current medical condition has not been released.
Authorities have also not yet shared any information about the suspect.
The Source: Information for this report was provided directly by the Baytown Police Department Public Information Office.