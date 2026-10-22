Map: Harris County voting locations with most early ballots cast
HOUSTON - Hundreds of thousands of Harris County voters have already cast their ballots during early voting for the Nov. 3 midterm election.
See which polling stations have seen the most voters in the county.
Map: Most popular voting locations
Harris County operates 75 early voting locations across the county. The Elections Department provides daily updates on how many people have voted at each location.
Use our map below to see the total number of early voters at each polling station. The county updates data after polls close each evening.
Tracker: How many have voted in Harris County?
See how many people are voting in person in Harris County daily, and how many mail ballots have been received. The numbers are updated after polls close each day.
Early voting continues
Early voting runs from Oct. 19 to Oct. 30. Hours at the polls for early voting vary by county and precincts.
In order to vote in the November 3, 2026 election, you must have been registered by Oct. 5, 2026.
Click here to check if you are registered to vote.
Find your polling location
Harris County registered voters are allowed to cast their ballot at any of the polling locations in the county during early voting.
To help you find a polling location near you, the county has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code or address. Click here to access the map.
More Southeast Texas voting locations
- Austin County polling locations
- Brazoria County polling locations
- Chambers County polling locations
- Colorado County polling locations
- Fort Bend County polling locations
- Grimes County polling locations
- Galveston County polling locations
- Harris County polling locations
- Jackson County polling locations
- Liberty County polling locations
- Matagorda County polling locations
- Montgomery County polling locations
- Polk County polling locations
- San Jacinto County polling locations
- Waller County polling locations
- Washington County polling locations
- Walker County polling locations
- Wharton County polling locations
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Elections Department and the Texas Secretary of State.