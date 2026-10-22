The Brief Hundreds of thousands of Harris County voters have already cast early ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Harris County operates 75 early voting locations across the county. An interactive map displays ballots cast at each location.



Hundreds of thousands of Harris County voters have already cast their ballots during early voting for the Nov. 3 midterm election.

See which polling stations have seen the most voters in the county.

Map: Most popular voting locations

Harris County operates 75 early voting locations across the county. The Elections Department provides daily updates on how many people have voted at each location.

Use our map below to see the total number of early voters at each polling station. The county updates data after polls close each evening.

Tracker: How many have voted in Harris County?

See how many people are voting in person in Harris County daily, and how many mail ballots have been received. The numbers are updated after polls close each day.

Early voting continues

Early voting runs from Oct. 19 to Oct. 30. Hours at the polls for early voting vary by county and precincts.

In order to vote in the November 3, 2026 election, you must have been registered by Oct. 5, 2026.

Click here to check if you are registered to vote.

Find your polling location

Harris County registered voters are allowed to cast their ballot at any of the polling locations in the county during early voting.

To help you find a polling location near you, the county has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code or address. Click here to access the map.

More Southeast Texas voting locations