Baytown couple traumatized from second swatting incident this year

The Brief Ryan and Mimi Mengo say their Baytown home has been the target of two fake reports that led to police showing up to their door. The couple shared video of armed officers trying to kick down their door before Ryan came out and got on the ground. Police say they're working to identify who made the swatting call.



Ryan and Mimi Mengo say their Baytown home has been the target of two fake crime alerts that led to police showing up to their door.

Baytown house targeted in swatting calls

The backstory:

Last July, Baytown police responded to a text message about a hostage situation at the couple's home.

After searching the house and uncovering nothing, police reportedly told the couple their address would be flagged as a swatting incident in case there were similar calls.

That didn't happen.

On October 15, Baytown Police say they got a call about a male armed with a shotgun who had shot his wife in the stomach and had barricaded himself in the bathroom with his nine-year-old son.

Turns out, none of it was true. It was a swatting call.

What they're saying:

"This was over the top and abuse of power. It was just disgusting," said Ryan Mengo. "They had parked down the street so we wouldn't know they were coming. You see cops coming from both directions with rifles up. They walk around the corner. Just thunderous booms at the door. It looks like they were trying to kick our door down."

"I'm stepping around the corner to reach for our gun. The door flexes and I just immediately start screaming Ryan's name," said Mimi Mengo.

Ryan says he got on the ground thinking if he moved, the police would shoot him.

"It happened on the other side of the neighborhood," Mimi said. "Basically, it was a vacant house for sale. Someone had called in and said they had killed their father and was holding their 11-year-old brother hostage."

"Almost the same story," Ryan said, believing it's the same person.

Baytown PD responds

The other side:

Baytown Police issued a response to the incident on Friday morning.

The department says Ryan was detained under the impression that he was the person who called police. Once they searched the home for potential victims, they took the handcuffs off of Ryan.

Officials are now investigating the incident and working to identify who made the swatting call.

"The department recognizes the serious consequences of false emergency reports, commonly referred to as swatting. Such incidents can place innocent residents, children, and responding officers at risk and divert emergency resources from legitimate calls for assistance," the statement reads.

Read the full statement here.