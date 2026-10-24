Texas game wardens issue citation to man after locating alligator tied up in a pond
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas - Texas game wardens have issued a citation to a man after finding an alligator tied to a boat in a pond in Angelina County.
Family points fingers over captured alligator.
What we know:
Game wardens said they went to the home where the alligator was being held and spoke with a man who denied knowing anything about the alligator. The man told the wardens to speak with his son-in-law who was at work at the time.
Wardens were able to locate the alligator tied to a jon boat on the pond's bank. It was seized and released back into the wild.
(photo: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department) (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)
Authorities returned later and spoke with the son-in-law, who also denied knowing about the alligator and pointed to a third man, his brother-in-law.
The third man admitted to catching the alligator and putting it in the pond. He was issued a citation for illegal possession of an alligator. Wardens said he also had four active warrants from the Angelina County Sheriff's Office.
What we don't know:
It is unclear if the man was arrested on the warrants from the sheriff's office.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Texas Game Wardens.