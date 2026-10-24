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Texas game wardens issue citation to man after locating alligator tied up in a pond

By
FOX Local
Texas
Published October 24, 2026 11:24 AM CDT
Published October 24, 2026 11:24 AM CDT
article

(photo: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department) (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

The Brief

    • A man was issued a citation in Angelina County after Texas game wardens found an alligator tied up to a boat in a pond.
    • Authorities said the man was cited for illegal possession of an alligator.
    • Game wardens said the man had four warrants from the sheriff's office. It is unclear if the man was arrested for those warrants.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas - Texas game wardens have issued a citation to a man after finding an alligator tied to a boat in a pond in Angelina County.

Family points fingers over captured alligator.

What we know:

 Game wardens said they went to the home where the alligator was being held and spoke with a man who denied knowing anything about the alligator. The man told the wardens to speak with his son-in-law who was at work at the time.

Wardens were able to locate the alligator tied to a jon boat on the pond's bank. It was seized and released back into the wild.

(photo: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department) (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Authorities returned later and spoke with the son-in-law, who also denied knowing about the alligator and pointed to a third man, his brother-in-law. 

The third man admitted to catching the alligator and putting it in the pond. He was issued a citation for illegal possession of an alligator. Wardens said he also had four active warrants from the Angelina County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the man was arrested on the warrants from the sheriff's office.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Texas Game Wardens.

TexasCrime and Public Safety