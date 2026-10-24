Texas game wardens issue citation to man after locating alligator tied up in a pond

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The Brief A man was issued a citation in Angelina County after Texas game wardens found an alligator tied up to a boat in a pond. Authorities said the man was cited for illegal possession of an alligator. Game wardens said the man had four warrants from the sheriff's office. It is unclear if the man was arrested for those warrants.



Texas game wardens have issued a citation to a man after finding an alligator tied to a boat in a pond in Angelina County.

Family points fingers over captured alligator.

What we know:

Game wardens said they went to the home where the alligator was being held and spoke with a man who denied knowing anything about the alligator. The man told the wardens to speak with his son-in-law who was at work at the time.

Wardens were able to locate the alligator tied to a jon boat on the pond's bank. It was seized and released back into the wild.

(photo: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department) (Texas Parks and Wildlife Department)

Authorities returned later and spoke with the son-in-law, who also denied knowing about the alligator and pointed to a third man, his brother-in-law.

The third man admitted to catching the alligator and putting it in the pond. He was issued a citation for illegal possession of an alligator. Wardens said he also had four active warrants from the Angelina County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the man was arrested on the warrants from the sheriff's office.