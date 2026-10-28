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Crystal Beach man accused of killing girlfriend, claiming her death as suicide

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 28, 2026 9:35 PM CDT
Published October 28, 2026 9:35 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A man reportedly told police that his girlfriend shot herself at their Crystal Beach home.
    • Authorities say an investigation led to the woman's boyfriend being charged with murder.
    • The man was arrested less than a week after his girlfriend's death.

CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas - On Oct. 17, Galveston County authorities were called about a woman who reportedly shot herself. Now, they say the woman's boyfriend is in custody on a murder charge.

Crystal Beach: Suspect claims girlfriend's death was self-inflicted

What we know:

County officials say they were called about a reported suicide at a home on Saturday, October 17. Deputies found 74-year-old Barbara Barraque with a gunshot wound to her chest.

Barraque's boyfriend, 71-year-old Robert Brown, allegedly told authorities that her gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

According to the county sheriff's office, evidence contradicted Brown's claim and supports the assumption that Barraque was shot by someone else.

Brown was reportedly arrested on October 23, less than a week after Barraque's death. He is said to be charged with murder and taken to jail on a $400,000 bond.

What we don't know:

Other details on the case are not available at this time.

The Source: Galveston County Sheriff's Office

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