Crystal Beach man accused of killing girlfriend, claiming her death as suicide
CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas - On Oct. 17, Galveston County authorities were called about a woman who reportedly shot herself. Now, they say the woman's boyfriend is in custody on a murder charge.
Crystal Beach: Suspect claims girlfriend's death was self-inflicted
What we know:
County officials say they were called about a reported suicide at a home on Saturday, October 17. Deputies found 74-year-old Barbara Barraque with a gunshot wound to her chest.
Barraque's boyfriend, 71-year-old Robert Brown, allegedly told authorities that her gunshot wound was self-inflicted.
According to the county sheriff's office, evidence contradicted Brown's claim and supports the assumption that Barraque was shot by someone else.
Brown was reportedly arrested on October 23, less than a week after Barraque's death. He is said to be charged with murder and taken to jail on a $400,000 bond.
What we don't know:
Other details on the case are not available at this time.
The Source: Galveston County Sheriff's Office