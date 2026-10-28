Crystal Beach man accused of killing girlfriend, claiming her death as suicide

The Brief A man reportedly told police that his girlfriend shot herself at their Crystal Beach home. Authorities say an investigation led to the woman's boyfriend being charged with murder. The man was arrested less than a week after his girlfriend's death.



On Oct. 17, Galveston County authorities were called about a woman who reportedly shot herself. Now, they say the woman's boyfriend is in custody on a murder charge.

Crystal Beach: Suspect claims girlfriend's death was self-inflicted

What we know:

County officials say they were called about a reported suicide at a home on Saturday, October 17. Deputies found 74-year-old Barbara Barraque with a gunshot wound to her chest.

Barraque's boyfriend, 71-year-old Robert Brown, allegedly told authorities that her gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

According to the county sheriff's office, evidence contradicted Brown's claim and supports the assumption that Barraque was shot by someone else.

Brown was reportedly arrested on October 23, less than a week after Barraque's death. He is said to be charged with murder and taken to jail on a $400,000 bond.

What we don't know:

Other details on the case are not available at this time.