Houston immigrant advocates react to ICE agent indictment, demand accountability and injured man's release

article

The Brief Houston immigrant advocacy organizations FIEL and LULAC are welcoming the indictment of ICE agent Mario Alberto Morales following an October 10 collision that seriously injured Miguel Parra-Hernandez. Advocates say the indictment represents an important step toward accountability but are calling for Parra-Hernandez and potential witnesses to be released from ICE custody. Parra-Hernandez's attorney says he remains unable to walk, is experiencing significant physical and emotional challenges, and continues to face immigration proceedings while recovering.



Immigrant advocacy groups in Houston are celebrating what they call a significant step toward accountability after a Harris County grand jury indicted a federal immigration officer accused of intentionally striking a man with his vehicle. But representatives from FIEL and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) say the indictment is only the beginning.

Both organizations are calling for accountability following the October 10 collision that left Miguel Parra-Hernandez seriously injured during an immigration enforcement operation in northwest Harris County.

While prosecutors say Morales deliberately struck Parra-Hernandez, his defense attorney maintains the collision was an accident.

ICE agent charged for Houston-area crash

The backstory:

A Harris County grand jury indicted Mario Alberto Morales on Friday following an investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office. He now faces a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

District Attorney Sean Teare announced the charge during a news conference, presenting surveillance footage from a nearby business synchronized with the officer's body-camera video.

Prosecutors allege Morales intentionally steered his Jeep Grand Cherokee into Parra-Hernandez after pursuing a pickup truck near Clay Road and Highway 6.

Parra-Hernandez suffered serious injuries to his leg, underwent surgery and remains in ICE custody.

Featured article

What they're saying:

The indictment has prompted a strong response from Houston's immigrant advocacy community, which has raised concerns about federal immigration enforcement practices and accountability following several high-profile incidents involving ICE officers in the region.

FIEL Executive Director Cesar Espinosa addressed reporters Friday afternoon alongside Parra-Hernandez's attorney, family members, and relatives of another individual detained during the incident.

Espinosa said the indictment demonstrates that federal officers should not be exempt from accountability when accused of violating the law.

"Nobody is above the law," Espinosa said.

He emphasized that an indictment alone does not resolve the case and called for the criminal justice process to continue.

Parra-Hernandez's attorney, Kim Bruno, provided new details Friday about her client's physical condition and the challenges he continues to face while in ICE custody.

Bruno said Parra-Hernandez suffered fractures, nerve damage and chronic pain following the collision.

He underwent surgery and remains unable to walk independently.

"He's not able to walk right now. He doesn't know yet if he'll ever be able to walk again," Bruno said.

Miguel Parra Hernandez in hospital following Harris County ICE operation (Photo courtesy of FIEL Houston)

According to Bruno, doctors hope to begin attempting to get him walking in approximately three weeks, although his long-term prognosis remains uncertain.

She said the consequences extend beyond his physical injuries. Bruno described Parra-Hernandez as struggling with anxiety and depression while recovering under constant supervision.

She said two people monitor him around the clock, including during mental health treatment, making it difficult for him to have confidential conversations with medical professionals.

Bruno also said she spent approximately three hours speaking with her client Thursday and that he repeatedly expressed concern about preventing similar incidents from happening to others.

Parra-Hernandez's brother, Rodolfo Parra, appeared at Friday's news conference and thanked community members for their support.

He called for his brother's immediate release so the family could help him recover.

Featured article

‘This is not political’

Big picture view:

During Friday's news conference, Espinosa described the indictment as a significant moment for immigrant families who have been demanding greater accountability from federal immigration authorities.

He said the organization wants Morales arrested and prosecuted and believes the case raises broader questions about the safety of immigration enforcement operations.

Espinosa also rejected ICE's characterization of the indictment as politically motivated.

"This is not political. This is our lives," Espinosa said.

The organization argues that public safety requires holding law enforcement officers accountable for their conduct, regardless of which agency employs them.

FIEL also expressed solidarity with the family of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent during a separate immigration enforcement operation in Houston in July.

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo (Family Photo / FOX 26 Houston)

Espinosa noted that Salgado Araujo's family is still awaiting a decision about whether criminal charges will be pursued in that case.

He said Friday's indictment should not be viewed as an isolated development but as part of a larger conversation about transparency, oversight and the treatment of immigrant communities.

Featured article

LULAC

Representatives from LULAC also welcomed the indictment, saying it could help rebuild trust among immigrant families concerned about the conduct of federal immigration officers.

In an interview with FOX 26, a LULAC representative said the grand jury's decision could reassure community members who have questioned whether anyone would hold federal officers accountable.

"They feel now that perhaps there is someone in their corner fighting for them," the representative said.

LULAC emphasized that its position is not opposition to law enforcement, but a belief that officers must follow the same laws they are responsible for enforcing.

"I support law enforcement. However, we do not support those who break the law," the representative said.

The organization said federal authority should not exempt an officer from scrutiny when allegations of criminal conduct arise.

LULAC representatives also stressed the importance of transparency as the prosecution proceeds, particularly for immigrant families who may be reluctant to cooperate with investigators because of concerns about their immigration status.

Advocates demand release of injured man and witnesses

Dig deeper:

Beyond the indictment, FIEL is demanding the immediate release of Parra-Hernandez and others detained in connection with the October 10 operation. Espinosa specifically identified Luis del Fin, whom the organization says was one of the people detained in the ICE vehicle involved in the collision.

The organization argues that keeping potential witnesses in immigration custody could complicate their ability to participate freely in the criminal investigation.

"We ask for the immediate release of all people involved in this case, including all the witnesses," Espinosa said.

During the Harris County District Attorney's news conference, Teare alleged that ICE had already deported at least two material witnesses despite objections from prosecutors. Teare said investigators interviewed one witness at a detention facility in Port Isabel shortly before that person was deported.

Those allegations have not been independently confirmed by FOX 26.

FIEL says releasing individuals who may have information about the incident would help ensure a more transparent investigation.

What we don't know:

Several questions remain unanswered following the indictment and the community's response.

When will Parra-Hernandez be released from ICE custody?

His attorneys and advocates are demanding his release, but no release date has been announced.

Will Parra-Hernandez regain the ability to walk?

According to Bruno, doctors have not yet determined whether he will regain full mobility. His long-term recovery remains uncertain.

What will happen with his immigration case?

Bruno said Parra-Hernandez had an immigration hearing scheduled earlier in the week, but his attorneys requested a continuance because of his medical condition.

That request was granted, and no new hearing date had been scheduled as of Friday.

Will the alleged deportation of witnesses affect the prosecution?

Teare has raised concerns about the deportation of potential witnesses, but the extent to which those deportations could affect the criminal case remains unclear.

Will the prosecution remain in state court?

Morales may seek to move the case into federal court. Teare says his office believes Morales was acting outside the scope of his federal employment and intends to oppose such an effort.

Moving the case to federal court would not automatically dismiss the charge.

Oct. 10 operation

The case stems from an October 10 immigration enforcement operation near Clay Road and Highway 6 in northwest Harris County.

According to investigators, Morales was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee when he pursued a pickup truck occupied by Parra-Hernandez and another person.

The occupants fled on foot before Morales struck Parra-Hernandez with the Jeep.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident, and prosecutors later presented evidence to a grand jury. Teare said synchronized surveillance and body-camera footage supports the allegation that Morales intentionally struck Parra-Hernandez.

The other side:

Morales's attorney, David Lindenmuth, disputes that allegation.

"This is an unfortunate accident. It is not a good thing to happen, but it is not a crime," Lindenmuth told FOX 26.

ICE has also denied that Morales intentionally struck Parra-Hernandez and characterized the indictment as politically motivated.

Lindenmuth told FOX 26 that Morales is in Texas and plans to surrender to authorities Monday, November 2.

Morales is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

What's next:

Community advocates say they will continue pushing for Parra-Hernandez's release and greater accountability from federal immigration authorities.

FIEL has also demanded the release of other people detained in connection with the incident, arguing that witnesses should be able to participate in the investigation without fear or pressure related to their immigration status.

Meanwhile, Parra-Hernandez's legal team continues working on his immigration case while monitoring his recovery.

His attorney says a continuance was granted for his most recent immigration hearing, but the next court date has not yet been established.

Morales is expected to surrender Monday, according to his defense attorney, as the aggravated assault case moves forward.

For FIEL and LULAC, the indictment represents an important step toward accountability, but both organizations say the broader fight for transparency and public safety is far from finished.