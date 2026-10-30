Greens Road shooting: Man dead after being shot, crashing into tree in North Houston

article

The Brief A man is dead after being shot while trying to speed away from two men at an apartment complex on Greens Road. Two male suspects were taken into custody after a brief standoff inside a nearby apartment complex. Police say the victim and two suspects appeared to have spoken before the shooting.



A shooting turned deadly after a man was shot while behind the wheel of his car, leading to two suspects being taken into custody, according to Houston Police Department.

Deadly shooting in North Houston

What we know:

Lieutenant Ali said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex on Greens Road near I-45 North Freeway, in North Houston. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that two possible suspects lived in the apartment complex and were likely inside their unit. Officers set up a perimeter, and the department's Patrol Support Team arrived shortly after to initiate callouts.

Lt. Ali reported two male suspects eventually came out the unit and were taken into custody. A woman and a 5-year-old child were also found inside the apartment. Both were safely escorted out of the building without injury.

Houston police said surveillance video from the area showed the two male suspects approaching the victim while he was parked in his vehicle and spoke to him.

At some point, the victim attempted to speed away from the men, but at least one of the suspects fired into the moving vehicle, officials stated.

The driver crashed into a tree moments later and died from his injuries.

One weapon was recovered from the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not specified the type of weapon or where it was found. Authorities have also not identified the victim or the two men in custody, and a motive remains unclear.