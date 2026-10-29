Texas sues Harris County clerk over voter ads allegedly targeting racial, ethnic groups

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The Brief Texas alleges Harris County violated constitutional equal rights protections by targeting voter awareness ads toward specific racial and ethnic audiences. The county reportedly spent an estimated $43,429 on Facebook and Instagram advertisements over 30 days. The state wants the targeted ads stopped or modified ahead of the Nov. 3 election. Early voting ends Oct. 30.



The Texas Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit Thursday against the Harris County clerk and the clerk's office’s communications director alleging the county is violating the Texas Constitution by targeting certain racial and ethnic groups with voter awareness advertisements.

Texas lawsuit against Harris County

According to the lawsuit filed Oct. 29, the Harris County Elections Department has been running Facebook and Instagram advertisements encouraging residents to "Plan. Check. Vote!" ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

The state alleges the advertisements specifically target African American, Asian and Latino audiences through interests such as "African-American history," "Hispanic kitchen" and "Latin dance."

The lawsuit argues that county officials violated the Texas Constitution's equal rights protections by targeting voter awareness advertisements toward certain racial and ethnic groups, but not others.

By the numbers:

According to the filing, the county spent an estimated $43,429 on advertisements over the past 30 days.

State seeks emergency court order

What's next:

The state is requesting a temporary restraining order requiring Harris County to immediately deactivate the advertisements or remove the racial and ethnic targeting criteria.

It is also seeking temporary and permanent injunctions prohibiting similar advertising practices.

The request comes as early voting ends Friday, Oct. 30, ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Dig deeper:

The attorney general’s office says Attorney General Ken Paxton recused himself from the lawsuit because he is a candidate in the Nov. 3 midterm. He is running against Democrat James Talarico for U.S. Senate.

The other side:

FOX 26 has reached out to the Harris County Clerk's Office for a response to the lawsuit.