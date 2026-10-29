Man found shot in car in North Houston; dies at the scene

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Police and investigators are responding to a scene in north Houston after a man was shot and killed.

Man shot, killed in north Houston

Police confirm the scene was reported shortly after 9 p.m. on Greens Road near Northgate Drive, close to I-45 and Beltway 8.

Officials say a man was found inside a car with at least one gunshot wound, and he has since been pronounced deceased.

Other details about the scene are not available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.