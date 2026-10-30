Questions raised around how Harris County Precinct 4 disposes of dead animals along roadways

The Brief Anonymous tipsters raised concerns to FOX 26 about dead animals along county roadways. One tipster, a county employee, shared video of trash bags filled with animals in an open hole. The Precinct 4 commissioner's office says the dumping complies with the Texas Health and Safety Code.



Tipsters tell FOX 26 that Harris County Precinct 4 employees have been dumping dead dogs and other animals along county roadways.

Harris County Precinct 4 accused of dumping dead animals

What they're saying:

A Harris County employee not with Precinct 4 took video of 55-gallon trash bags filled with dead animals left in an open hole. He says what caught his attention was the number of buzzards in the area.

The employee says he shot the video on property belonging to Precinct 4 located near Clay Road and Highway 6.

"They are taking these bags, stuffing them into the ground. You essentially have this massive hole, massive graves of dogs or road kill animals collected by the county," the employee tells FOX 26.

We spoke to a woman who asked that we not use her name. She lives in an apartment complex near the Precinct 4 property and told us there's a stench coming from the dead animals being dumped.

"They dump animals back there," she said."I live right here, and you can see from the balcony dumping animals over there. I can see all of that."

Precinct 4 commissioner responds

The other side:

The office of Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones sent the following statement to FOX 26 in response to the claims:

"Precinct 4 crews pick up deceased animals on county roads and county-maintained right-of-way to protect the safety and health of our residents. Those animals are humanely buried on county maintenance property consistent with public health best practices and in full compliance with Texas Health and Safety Code Section 361.117. Public safety is Commissioner Lesley Briones’ top priority, and that includes the health of our residents and ensuring roadways are free of debris and waste. We encourage anyone with a concern to call 832-927-4444."