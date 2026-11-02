How to watch Texas election coverage for the 2026 Midterms in Houston

The Brief Texans are voting on who will hold federal, state and local offices. Polls close at 7 p.m. with results coming in shortly after that. FOX 26 Houston will provide live coverage of the results as they come in on Election Night.



Texas voters are deciding who will hold federal, state and local offices during the 2026 Midterm Elections.

FOX 26 Houston will provide live coverage throughout the day and of the results as they come in on Election Night.

Watch Texas election coverage for free in Houston

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Watch election coverage on FOX One

You can also stream election coverage live anytime on FOX One.