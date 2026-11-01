The Brief Foggy Again Monday Morning Election Day Storms Expected Cooler Temps Behind Front



Expect a few isolated showers on Monday and storms on Tuesday as a cold front slides through Houston.

Mild Monday

Monday begins with patchy fog across Southeast Texas. There could be a few spots with dense fog, so drive cautiously.

Humidity remains on the rise with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. There will be a few isolated showers across the area.

Election Day storms expected

Storms are expected Tuesday as a cold front slides through on Election Day.

The front could produce widespread heavy rain, strong winds and hail across the area. Southeast Texas is under a 1/4 risk for flooding.

If you are voting on Election Day, head to the polls early because the heaviest rain looks to begin late morning through the evening hours.

Cooler behind front

Behind the front, pleasant air settles in, with cooler morning temperatures on Wednesday through the start of the weekend.

Look for high temperatures in the 70s and wake up temperatures will dip back into the 50s.