Man dies after being shot in Houston's Third Ward while riding a bike

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The Brief A 40-year-old man was shot multiple times Friday night while riding his bike in Third Ward. Police said the man was shot five times, once in the head, twice in the torso, once in the groin and once in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Officers said two men wearing hoodies approached the victim and started shooting. A motive is unknown at this time and the suspects fled the scene.



Houston police said a man was shot several times, including in the head, while riding his bike Friday night in Third Ward.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. on Callie Street.

Police said the victim, a 40-year-old man, was riding his bike when two men wearing hoodies started shooting at him. The man was shot a total of five times, once in the head, twice in the torso, once in the groin and once in the leg, officers said. Houston Fire Department crews took the victim to an area hospital where he later died.

What we don't know:

Officers said a motive for the shooting was unknown at this time. The suspects fled the scene after the shooting.

Houston police Lt. Pulido said investigators were speaking with witnesses who saw and heard the shooting and looking into possible video footage of the shooting.

The victim's identity has not been released.