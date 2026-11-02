I-10 East crash: Driver dead after vehicle rollover in Baytown

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The Brief One man is dead after their vehicle crashed and rolled on the I-10 East Freeway in Baytown. According to witnesses, the driver was going at a high rate of speed. Officials said the driver did not appear to be wearing his seatbelt.



One man is dead after crashing their vehicle in the Baytown area early Monday morning, according to Harris County officials.

Deadly I-10 East crash

What we know:

Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Trevino reports they received a call around 12:34 a.m. about a crash on I-10 East Freeway at Spur 330 in Baytown.

A witness reported to authorities a driver of a black Cadillac lost control and hit a wall, before the vehicle rolled over and came to a stop in another lane. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the roadway. Deputy Trevino said the driver did not appear to be wearing his seatbelt.

Houston Fire Department EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The driver was allegedly traveling 80 mph or more, according to a witness who said they were going 80 mph when the vehicle passed them.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver was not released.