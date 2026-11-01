Two dead and two hospitalized after alleged drunk driver crashes at Jones Road and FM 1960

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The Brief A male driver faces two counts of intoxication manslaughter following a two-vehicle collision near Jones Road and FM 1960. Two people died at the scene and two others were hospitalized with injuries. The identities of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released pending family notification and formal charges.



A male driver faces two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a fatal two-vehicle crash in north Harris County left two people dead and two others hospitalized, authorities said.

Fatal Harris County crash

What we know:

Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 responded to the scene near the intersection of Jones Road and FM 1960.

Investigators determined that a vehicle crashed into a second car, killing two people. Two additional people were taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Accident investigators remained at the scene to reconstruct the crash and determine the full circumstances leading up to the crash.

Authorities issued a traffic alert closing the roadway near Jones Road and FM 1960 while emergency crews worked the scene. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

What we don't know:

The names of the driver and the victims have not yet been released pending formal charges and family notifications.