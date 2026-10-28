Houston shooting: Man shot in park by unknown suspect near Spotts Park

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The Brief A 31-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in the side near his lower rib cage in the Washington Corridor. The victim told officers he was shot at a nearby park, but investigators have not yet identified the exact location. According to officials, the victim did not see who shot him.



Houston police are searching for the suspect who allegedly shot a man in the park in the Washington Corridor late Tuesday night.

Man shot in park

What we know:

Lieutenant R. Willkens said officers arrived at a building on Waugh Drive near the intersection of South Heights Boulevard, just north of Spotts Park and Buffalo Bayou.

According to authorities, a 31-year-old man was at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound toward his back, near his lower rib cage. A security guard reported seeing the injured man running from the opposite side of a building before entering the property to ask for help. The security guard immediately called 911.

The victim told police he was at a nearby park when he was shot, but he did not see who shot him or why. Lt. Willkens said the gunshot wound looked to have been shot at close range.

Houston Fire Department crews treated the man at the scene before taking him to an area hospital. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not confirmed the exact location where the shooting occurred.