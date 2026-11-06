Man arrested for parents' deaths dies in Harris County custody

The Brief Harris County officials say Nicki Costello died on Thursday afternoon. Costello was in custody for allegedly killing his parents in 2021. The couple were found stabbed in Houston's Northside. Costello was found in a crashed car near the home.



A man who was arrested in 2021 for his parents' deaths has died while in Harris County custody, according to the sheriff's office.

Harris County murder suspect dies in custody

What we know:

Authorities say 40-year-old Nickie Costello was pronounced deceased Thursday afternoon at the St Joseph Medical Center.

Costello was in custody on a capital murder charge. He was accused of killing his parents, David Morgan and Juanita Costello.

Records show that he was scheduled to appear in court in early December.

Nickie Costello (2019 booking photo via Jail Records)

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Costella suffered a medical emergency on Thursday. Paramedics took him to St Joseph, and he was pronounced deceased shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Costello's death has been reported to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, and it's being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

The Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Division will investigate "whether all applicable policies and procedures were followed."

What we don't know:

Costello's cause of death remains under investigation.

2021 murders

The backstory:

Costello's parents were found stabbed to death in October 2021. It happened in Houston's Northside at the home where the couple lived and where the mother, Juanita, conducted her psychic business.

Nickie Costello was reportedly found in a crashed car a short distance from the home. He was also suffering from a stab wound.

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