CBP intercept shipment of fake Chiefs championship rings at IAH disguised as hair pins

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The Brief Federal officers at Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport seized 75 fake Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rings arriving from China. The shipment was falsely labeled as metal hairpins, with authentic versions valued at an estimated $750,000. Homeland Security Investigations has taken over the case to investigate the intended importer.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at George Bush Intercontinental Airport seized 75 counterfeit Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl championship rings this past week, federal authorities announced Thursday.

Fake Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rings seized

What we know:

The shipment, which arrived Oct. 30 from Guangzhou, China, was falsely manifested as "Hair Pins Metal." CBP officers intercepted the express consignment parcel after noting poor craftsmanship and detained the cargo for further examination by the CBP Trade Enforcement Team.

The National Football League, which holds the trademark rights to the rings, subsequently verified that the items were fake. Officials estimated that had the rings been authentic, the manufacturer's suggested retail price would have totaled at least $750,000.

Homeland Security Investigations was notified, and CBP provided agency investigators with information regarding the importer.

CBP officers at IAH seized 75 counterfeit Super Bowl rings

What they're saying:

"Legitimate American businesses are often harmed by these global criminal organizations," said Leslie Fleming-Luczkowski, CBP acting director of field operations. "The sale of fake goods often funds money laundering, drug trafficking, and other illegal activities. CBP is on the front lines to ensure we protect the American people from defrauders while protecting businesses who play by the rules."

The ring interception follows a series of major illicit cargo interdictions in Houston. CBP officers in the region have recently executed significant seizures of counterfeit watches, baby toys, and FIFA World Cup memorabilia and apparel.

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Federal officials warned that illegitimate sales rank among the most profitable transnational crimes, with illicit operations using online marketplaces to capitalize on consumer trends. Nearly 90 percent of all intellectual property rights seizures made by CBP originate from China and Hong Kong.

Beyond economic harm to U.S. businesses and job losses, federal agencies noted that counterfeit products—ranging from fake electronics to cosmetics and auto parts—frequently pose serious health and safety hazards due to substandard or dangerous materials.

CBP encourages consumers to purchase goods directly from trademark holders or authorized retailers, verify online seller contact details, and report suspected trade violations to the agency's Trade Violations Reporting site or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT.