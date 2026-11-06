Port Bolivar crash kills motorcyclist, injures others

A Friday morning crash involving motorcycles in Port Bolivar killed one person and sent other bikers to hospitals.

Deadly motorcycle crash in Port Bolivar

What we know:

The crash happened near the intersection of SH-87 and TX Loop 108.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office says the crash involved four motorcycles. Officials closed off Highway 87 in both directions to address the crash.

Authorities confirmed that one person was deceased at the scene. Three other people were flown out of the crash scene for emergency treatment.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

There is no information available on what caused the crash.