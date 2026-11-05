Houston resident wins $5 million top prize in Texas Lottery scratch ticket

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The Brief A Houston resident claimed a top prize worth $5 million from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game. The winning ticket was purchased at a Super K convenience store on San Felipe Street in Houston. The winner elected to remain anonymous under Texas Lottery rules.



Someone in Houston woke up $5 million richer after hitting the jackpot on a Texas Lottery scratch ticket.

The winning ticket was recently claimed, marking the second time a player has hit the game’s top payout.

Winning scratch ticket sold in Houston

According to the Texas Lottery, the scratch game was "$5 Million Titanium Black" scratch game.

The winning ticket was purchased in Houston at Super K located on San Felipe Street near Fountain View Drive, west of I-610 West Loop.

Lottery officials confirmed that the winner chose to remain anonymous.

For selling the winning ticket, Super K may be eligible for a $10,000 bonus through the Texas Lottery's Retailer Bonus Program.