Houston resident wins $5 million top prize in Texas Lottery scratch ticket
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HOUSTON - Someone in Houston woke up $5 million richer after hitting the jackpot on a Texas Lottery scratch ticket.
The winning ticket was recently claimed, marking the second time a player has hit the game’s top payout.
Winning scratch ticket sold in Houston
According to the Texas Lottery, the scratch game was "$5 Million Titanium Black" scratch game.
The winning ticket was purchased in Houston at Super K located on San Felipe Street near Fountain View Drive, west of I-610 West Loop.
Lottery officials confirmed that the winner chose to remain anonymous.
For selling the winning ticket, Super K may be eligible for a $10,000 bonus through the Texas Lottery's Retailer Bonus Program.
The Source: Information in this story was provided by the Texas Lottery.