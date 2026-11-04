The Woodlands High School lockdown lifted after report of threat

The Brief A lockdown has been lifted at The Woodlands High School. School officials say a potential threat was received over the phone. Armed law enforcement officers were seen searching the school.



A lockdown has been lifted at The Woodlands High School after a potential threat prompted a large law enforcement response on Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

Students are being bussed to a nearby location to be picked up by their parents.

School on lockdown

What we know:

School officials say they received a potential threat by phone on Wednesday, and the campus was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to check the building and investigate the threat. Videos shared with FOX 26 showed armed law enforcement officers checking classrooms.

The sheriff’s office said there were no injuries. The district says "at no time was there an active shooter on campus."

The lockdown was lifted before 3 p.m.

What we don't know:

The nature of the threat is not known at this time. Authorities are still investigating who made the call.

Student pick-up

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Students are being reunified with parents at a Bear Branch Park nearby. Officials say all students, even those with cars on campus, will be bussed to the park.

The district will notify parents when and where to pick up students.