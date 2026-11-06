3 stabbed during altercation in southwest Houston

The Brief Three people were found stabbed on Gulfton Street near I-69. Police say one of two other people stabbed the victims during an argument. A possible suspect was detained at the scene.



Three people were sent to a hospital after they were reportedly stabbed by a suspect in southwest Houston Friday night.

Southwest Houston argument turns violent

What we know:

The incident was reported at around 8:40 p.m. on Friday on Gulfton Street, near I-69 and Hillcroft Avenue.

Police at the scene say the three victims were in the parking lot when they were approached by two other people. An argument allegedly went on between the groups, then one of the suspects stabbed the victims.

Officials later reported that all three victims are expected to recover.

One possible suspect was identified by witnesses and is said to be detained. A FOX 26 photojournalist at the scene says police are looking for the second person involved.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

It's not clear if the two groups knew each other before the incident.

FOX 26 is working to confirm other details. This report will be updated when possible.