Neighbor catches two children jumping from burning Houston townhome

The Brief A family of four is recovering after a fire broke out at a townhome in Houston’s Greater Heights area early Thursday morning. The fire happened around 1:30 a.m. along Beasley Hills Lane near Beall St. The Houston Fire Department says a neighbor helped rescue two children who jumped from a third-story window to escape the flames.



A family of four is recovering after a fire broke out at a townhome in Houston’s Greater Heights area early Thursday morning.

The fire happened around 1:30 a.m. along Beasley Hills Lane.

The Houston Fire Department says a neighbor helped rescue two children who jumped from a third-story window to escape the flames.

Neighbors speak on Houston Heights rescue

What we know:

John Bauer says he heard popping noises and noticed an orange glow coming from the home. When he looked outside, he saw a car on fire and immediately called 911.

Bauer says he and another neighbor ran toward the home after realizing people could still be inside. They eventually heard screaming coming from the side of the house, where they found a mother and her two daughters.

Bauer says they jumped a fence and encouraged the family to follow their voices.

He says he caught the first girl as she jumped, while he and another neighbor helped catch the second child. They also helped the mother as she jumped from the window.

"It was a pretty significant fire going on," Bauer said. "There was a lot of smoke."

Bauer says he is grateful the girls are okay and hopes the parents make a full recovery.

Officials believe the fire started in the garage after a car caught fire.

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Dig deeper:

The father was able to move the burning vehicle out of the garage, but the flames had already spread into the home.

Authorities say he suffered severe burns while trying to get his family out.

The mother also suffered injuries after jumping from the window.

Neighbors say the situation unfolded quickly, with people rushing out of their homes to help the family.

Brooke Murski says she woke up to screaming and popping noises before looking outside and seeing the car and home on fire.

She says neighbors worked together to help get the family out safely.

"It went from zero to 100, and the flames almost engulfed the house," Murski said. "It’s really a miracle that everyone did get out alive."

The fire was contained in one home.

FOX 26 learned the two girls are okay, but the parents remain hospitalized. Authorities say the mother has back injuries, while the father suffered serious burns and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Neighbors and members of the community are now rallying around the family as they recover.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.