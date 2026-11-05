Spring shooting leaves 1 critically injured, female detained

Authorities are on FM 2920 in the Spring area following a shooting that critically injured someone on Thursday.

Spring shooting: FM 2920 police scene

The scene is said to be along 2920 just west of Kuykendahl Road.

Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say a male had been shot and taken to a hospital.

As of this report, a female is said to be detained at the scene as the investigation continues.

No other details are available at this time.

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