Spring shooting leaves 1 critically injured, female detained
SPRING, TX - Authorities are on FM 2920 in the Spring area following a shooting that critically injured someone on Thursday.
Spring shooting: FM 2920 police scene
The scene is said to be along 2920 just west of Kuykendahl Road.
Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say a male had been shot and taken to a hospital.
As of this report, a female is said to be detained at the scene as the investigation continues.
No other details are available at this time.
This is a developing news report. Check back for more information on Fox26Houston.com or the FOX Local app.
The Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office