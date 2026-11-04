Harris County Judge-elect Letitia Plummer outlines plans for transition after historic election victory

The Brief Dr. Letitia Plummer is set to become Harris County's first Black county judge and says she intends to represent all residents, regardless of who they supported in the election. Plummer says she's already been in contact with outgoing County Judge Lina Hidalgo and several county commissioners, while her transition team has opened a job portal to recruit staff. The judge-elect plans to meet with law enforcement, flood control officials, Homeland Security representatives and leaders from the county's 34 cities to discuss priorities for her administration.



Just one day after making history in Harris County, Judge-elect Dr. Letitia Plummer is already laying the groundwork for her new administration, outlining plans to work with county commissioners, law enforcement, flood control officials and local leaders as she prepares to take office.

Plummer outlines plans for Harris County

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It's a new day in Harris County, and Judge-elect Dr. Letitia Plummer says she's ready to get to work.

During her first press conference since winning Tuesday's election, Plummer thanked the voters, volunteers and supporters who helped her campaign make history.

Plummer, a former Houston City Council member and longtime dentist, defeated Republican Orlando Sanchez in the race to replace outgoing County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

Her victory makes her the first Black person elected to serve as Harris County judge. Plummer, who previously made history as the first Muslim elected to Houston City Council, also highlighted the significance of her election as a Muslim woman.

Despite the historic nature of her victory, Plummer emphasized Wednesday that she intends to serve everyone in Harris County, including residents who did not vote for her.

Transition plans already underway

What's next:

Although Plummer has not yet taken office, she says conversations about the county's future are already happening.

The judge-elect confirmed she's been in contact with Hidalgo, along with Democratic Commissioners Lesley Briones, Adrian Garcia and Rodney Ellis.

She also said she looks forward to speaking with Republican Commissioner Tom Ramsey, the lone Republican currently serving on Harris County Commissioners Court.

Plummer says those conversations will be important as she prepares to lead a five-member court responsible for decisions involving the county's budget, public safety, infrastructure, flood control and more.

Over the coming days, she plans to meet with representatives from Homeland Security, flood control officials, law enforcement agencies, leaders from the 34 cities within Harris County and more.

The goal, she says, is to better understand the needs of different communities and identify areas where county government can improve.

Her transition team has also opened a job portal to recruit people interested in working in the new administration.

Working with Houston and other local leaders

Another priority for Plummer is strengthening the relationship between Harris County and the City of Houston.

She confirmed she's already been in conversations with Houston Mayor John Whitmire about opportunities for the city and county to work more closely together.

That cooperation could be especially important when addressing issues that cross city and county boundaries, including public safety, emergency management, flooding and infrastructure.

During her campaign, Plummer emphasized the importance of protecting county services while finding ways to operate more efficiently.

She also proposed improving flood preparedness, expanding access to health care and mental health services, addressing housing affordability and improving conditions at the Harris County Jail.

Now, the question is how those campaign priorities will translate into action once she takes office.

What Plummer's victory could mean for Harris County

Plummer's victory comes after a closely watched election in which property taxes, public safety and county spending were major issues.

Her Republican opponent, Orlando Sanchez, campaigned on lowering the county tax rate, reducing government spending, strengthening law enforcement and increasing accountability over flood control spending.

Plummer took a different approach, promising to protect essential county programs while looking for savings through measures such as employee health insurance negotiations and increased cooperation with the City of Houston.

The candidates also differed over the county's recent 7.6% tax rate increase.

With the election behind her, Plummer will now face the challenge of balancing those priorities with the county's financial needs.

New state leadership and the road ahead

FOX 26 spoke one-on-one with Plummer on election night, shortly after her victory.

During that conversation, she expressed gratitude to Harris County voters and said she was proud of what her campaign had accomplished.

She also discussed how changes in state leadership could create new opportunities for Harris County.

Plummer expressed hope that working with new leaders at the state level could help remove barriers that have affected county government and allow local officials to make more progress on issues impacting residents.

While she acknowledged there's plenty of work ahead, Plummer also said her immediate plans include getting some rest and spending time with her family after a long campaign.

She expects to spend the coming days working with her transition team, scheduling meetings and preparing to take office.

Plummer will succeed Lina Hidalgo as Harris County judge, taking on a leadership role in one of the nation's most populous counties.

For Harris County residents, the coming months will offer a clearer picture of how the judge-elect plans to turn her campaign promises into policy.