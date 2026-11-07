Woman found dead in west Harris County apartment

An investigation is underway in west Harris County after a woman was reportedly found dead inside an apartment.

West Harris County: Woman found dead

County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies responded to an apartment complex on Clay Road, just west of Highway 6, and found a woman deceased inside.

The woman's cause of death is being investigated. The sheriff says foul play hasn't been ruled out at this time, but the circumstances around her death are not clear.

The woman has not been identified. Sheriff Gonzalez says she is believed to be in her mid-40s.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.