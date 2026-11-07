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Harris County deputy arrested at Galveston Lone Star Rally

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 7, 2026 1:46 PM CST
Published November 7, 2026 1:46 PM CST
article

(Photo courtesy of the Galveston County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • The Galveston County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a Harris County deputy was arrested overnight at the Lone Star Rally.
    • Records confirm the suspect was booked on three charges.
    • FOX 26 has reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office for a response.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - The Galveston County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a Harris County deputy was arrested overnight at the Lone Star Rally.

Lone Star Rally 2026: Harris County deputy arrested

What we know:

Records confirm that 29-year-old Cedric Walter was booked into the Galveston County Jail on three charges:

  1. Resisting arrest, search, or transport
  2. Evading arrest/detention with vehicle
  3. Driving while intoxicated

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Walter is a deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. He allegedly fled on a motorcycle when Galveston County authorities tried to pull him over.

FOX 26 has contacted the Harris County Sheriff's Office for a statement.

Talking motorcycle safety amid Lone Star Rally
Talking motorcycle safety amid Lone Star Rally

Talking motorcycle safety amid Lone Star Rally

Galveston is chock-full of motorcyclists for the Lone Star Rally this weekend. FOX 26's Caroline Collins spoke with the Galveston County sheriff who had reminders to keep the event running smoothly and keep attendees out of trouble.

What we don't know:

Other details on the arrest are not available at this time.

The Source: Galveston County Sheriff's Office

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