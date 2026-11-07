Harris County deputy arrested at Galveston Lone Star Rally
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GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - The Galveston County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a Harris County deputy was arrested overnight at the Lone Star Rally.
Lone Star Rally 2026: Harris County deputy arrested
What we know:
Records confirm that 29-year-old Cedric Walter was booked into the Galveston County Jail on three charges:
- Resisting arrest, search, or transport
- Evading arrest/detention with vehicle
- Driving while intoxicated
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Walter is a deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. He allegedly fled on a motorcycle when Galveston County authorities tried to pull him over.
FOX 26 has contacted the Harris County Sheriff's Office for a statement.
What we don't know:
Other details on the arrest are not available at this time.
The Source: Galveston County Sheriff's Office