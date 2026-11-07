Harris County deputy arrested at Galveston Lone Star Rally

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The Brief The Galveston County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a Harris County deputy was arrested overnight at the Lone Star Rally. Records confirm the suspect was booked on three charges. FOX 26 has reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office for a response.



The Galveston County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a Harris County deputy was arrested overnight at the Lone Star Rally.

Lone Star Rally 2026: Harris County deputy arrested

What we know:

Records confirm that 29-year-old Cedric Walter was booked into the Galveston County Jail on three charges:

Resisting arrest, search, or transport Evading arrest/detention with vehicle Driving while intoxicated

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Walter is a deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. He allegedly fled on a motorcycle when Galveston County authorities tried to pull him over.

FOX 26 has contacted the Harris County Sheriff's Office for a statement.

What we don't know:

Other details on the arrest are not available at this time.