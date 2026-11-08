200+ people arrested during Lone Star Rally enforcement effort, including Harris County deputy

The Brief A coordinated law enforcement sweep during Galveston's Lone Star Rally resulted in 270 arrests from Thursday through Sunday morning. The multi-agency crackdown targeted impaired drivers, reckless behavior, and gang activity, including the arrest of an off-duty Harris County deputy. Specific details regarding a full breakdown of the charges associated with the 270 arrests were not immediately released.



A coordinated law enforcement effort during Galveston’s Lone Star Rally resulted in 270 arrests between Thursday afternoon and 5 a.m. Sunday, according to reporting from i45NOW.

What we know:

The crackdown coincided with the annual motorcycle rally, which ran Nov. 5–8. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said the effort focused on impaired drivers, reckless driving, gang-related crime and other dangerous driving behaviors.

The information provided did not include a breakdown of the charges associated with the 270 arrests.

Agencies increase patrols across Galveston County

Officers increased patrols along major routes entering and leaving Galveston Island, including Interstate 45, Highway 6, State Highway 146 and Highway 3.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Texas Department of Public Safety, several local police departments and the Galveston County Precinct 2 Constables' Office.

Dig deeper:

On the island, Galveston police’s Special Response Group, which handles crowd control and major events, teamed up with similar units from Houston, Pasadena, Texas City and other agencies, according to i45NOW.

Teams were positioned across the island to respond quickly to safety concerns and reports of criminal activity. The city also established a command center at the downtown transit building to coordinate public safety efforts throughout the rally’s entertainment district.

Ahead of the event, the sheriff’s office said the goal was to reduce crashes, deter crime and help residents and visitors get home safely.

Harris County deputy among those arrested

Harris County sheriff’s deputy Cedric Cornell Walter, 29, was among those arrested during the weekend.

(Photo courtesy of the Galveston County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to pull Walter over, but he fled on his motorcycle.

Jail records list his arrest at 2:41 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in the 7000 block of northbound Interstate 45.

Walter faces charges of driving while intoxicated; evading arrest or detention with a vehicle; and resisting arrest, search or transport.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Walter has been placed on administrative leave pending the criminal proceedings.

The rally draws large crowds to the island

Local perspective:

The Lone Star Rally brought four days of motorcycles, concerts, exhibits and vendors to Galveston, with activities concentrated downtown and along Seawall Boulevard.

According to the city, the annual event often attracts more than 500,000 visitors and generates more than $115 million for the local economy. Those figures describe the event’s typical reach, rather than a confirmed attendance count or economic impact for this year.

Authorities urged drivers to stay sober, check blind spots, allow extra space around motorcycles and avoid distractions behind the wheel.